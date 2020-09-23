Naked Cashmere

Campbell Sweater

$295.00

This is ultimate luxury 100% pure cashmere sweater in a live in comfort fit.A soft touch ribbed pullover featuring a crew neckline and slouchy fit. Pair with: Aubrina Pant 394 grams of 100% pure cashmere in 7-gauge knit Crew neck, pullover style Ribbed throughout Slouchy, oversized fit 22 1/2" length ( size small) Hand Wash Naked or Dry Clean Only Now available: Pay in 4 installments with Style # N14110