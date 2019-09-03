Search
Products fromShopHandbagsShoulder Bags
Treasure & Bond

Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag

$199.00$99.49
At Nordstrom
Buttery-soft suede and richly pebbled leather bring intriguing textural interplay to a slightly slouchy bucket bag with an adjustable top handle.
Featured in 1 story
Why The “Mom” Bag Is An Everyday Essential
by Emily Ruane