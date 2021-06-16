REI Co-op

Camp X Chair

$49.95

X-Web technology uses X-shape webbing to tension the seat and back panel, and distribute your weight for excellent sitting comfort Mono-mesh and polyester seating surface stands up to regular use and exposure to weather; mesh fabric drains water and dries quickly Frame is constructed of heavy-duty, thick-walled steel tubing for enduring strength; powder coating keeps the frame looking nice for years of use Versatile integrated cup holder on the right armrest accommodates a wide variety of container shapes and sizes, from mugs to plastic bottles to long-neck glass bottles Drop-down pocket on the left armrest holds your cell phone and other small valuables; cinch the pocket closed with the string and cordlock to keep items from falling out Chair has a weight capacity of 300 lbs. The REI Camp X chair packs up into the included stuff sack for easy storage and transportation