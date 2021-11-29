Stanley

Camp Pour Over Coffee Set

$35.00 $18.37

BEST BREW EVERY TIME: Refresh your coffee experience with Stanley products coffee maker! The Stanley Pour Over coffee maker is a traditional way to brew using a Stainless Steel filter. Brew pour over coffee like a pro at home. It is easy to use, and environmentally friendly STAINLESS STEEL FILTERS: The stainless steel design is stylish and non-breakable. The stainless steel filter helps extract your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter. It’s a smarter option for your coffee. The perfect solution for brewing your fresh brewed coffee at home, in your office, or outdoors EASY TO USE: Pour the desired amount of coffee into the filter, place on top of a cup, coffee mug, slowly pour in the hot water, let the coffee maker drip out the water through the fine pour over filter, and remove the coffee dripper when done. Now you are ready to enjoy your drink EASY TO CLEAN: Once done using the coffee brewer, rinse it quickly by hand and immediately use it again within 2-3 minutes for another flavor. Since it is a reusable coffee strainer made from stainless steel, it is better quality than plastic, ceramic, or glass coffee filters, it saves you money not buying paper coffee filters