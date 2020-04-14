SEI

Camo Tie-dye Kit, 3 Color

$9.98

Buy Now Review It

Pre-mixed and ready to use; no mixing with salts or hot water Water based dye, non toxic, easy clean up Contains 3 colors and dyes makes 6-12 projects Colors remain bright and vibrant after repeated washings Assembled in the USA The easiest way to Tie Dye! Our dye comes pre-mixed and ready to use. Not mixing with salts, soda ash, or hot water. Simply shake well and spray! Dye is water based, non-toxic and extremely easy to clean up. Colors remain bright and vibrant after repeated washings. Kit contains 3 colors. Can dye up to 12 projects depending on the tie dye method used. Kit includes an idea book with step by step instructions and detailed pictures. Once project is complete, let air dry and heat set the color by ironing, putting in a hot clothes dryer, or using a hair dryer. Great fabric dye for t-shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, pants, pillow cases, sheets, blankets, and a variety of home decor projects. Assembled in the USA