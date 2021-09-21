Nili Lotan x Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 27 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Skinny with a Slim Fit Pockets: Back Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637543 UPC: 195994254727 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2685 Origin: Imported Description Mix up your denim rotation by incorporating the Camo Print High-Rise Ankle Length Skinny Jeans from Nili Lotan x Target into your wardrobe. These denim pants have a slim fit and skinny leg cut, with a high-rise waist rounding out the sleek silhouette. An allover camo print in shades of olive green gives the jeans a bold look, and a cotton and spandex construction makes them comfortable to wear. Dress them up with a white blouse and pumps, or go edgy with a graphic tee, leather jacket and moto boots. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.