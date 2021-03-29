e.l.f.

Camo Cc Cream

Highlights Medium-to-full coverage color correcting foundation with a natural finish Formulated with SPF 30 to protect against sun damage Multi-tasking foundation infused with collagen, peptides and niacinamide known to plump, hydrate, and improve skin texture and tone Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic Specifications Suggested Age: All Ages Health Facts: Contains Hyaluronic Acid Capacity (Volume): 1.05 Ounces Color Family: Brown Color Palette: Medium Tones Cosmetic Coverage: Full Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Beauty Purpose: Plumping, Skin Tone Improvement, Smoothing, Hydrating SPF: 30 Description Ditch your basic foundation! The e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo CC Cream is a color correcting cream that is the only product you need to achieve a natural looking complexion but with full coverage. A multitasking dream cream infused with collagen, peptides and niacinamide known to plump, hydrate and smooth the appearance of your skin while protecting with SPF 30. Apply using our e.l.f. Complexion Duo Brush to achieve a flawless, airbrushed finish. Key Ingredients: • Collagen known to improve skin elasticity (100% Vegan) • Hyaluronic Acid helps provide hydration by locking in moisture resulting in a plumped up, bouncy complexion • Niacinamide to help brighten and even out skin tone • Peptides for a more refreshed complexion. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.