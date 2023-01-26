Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Papinelle
Camille Silk Lace Robe
$249.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Papinelle
Need a few alternatives?
Parachute
Cloud Cotton Robe
BUY
$79.00
$99.00
Parachute
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
BUY
$89.10
$99.00
Brooklinen
Monrow
Supersoft Robe
BUY
$115.00
Monrow
Winthome
Oversized Sherpa Blanket Hoodie
BUY
£26.99
£31.99
Amazon
More from Papinelle
Papinelle
Luxe Modal Ribbed Pants
BUY
$59.95
Papinelle
Papinelle
Jada Organic Cotton Knit Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
$49.95
Papinelle
Papinelle
Soft Touch Ribbed Long Sleeve Nightie
BUY
$79.95
Papinelle
Papinelle
Washable Silk Pyjamas
BUY
$249.95
The Iconic
More from Sleepwear
Papinelle
Camille Silk Lace Robe
BUY
$249.95
Papinelle
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Robe
BUY
$49.97
$69.00
Nordstrom Rack
Felina
Comfyz Coco 2-piece Lounge Set
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Amazon
Olivia von Halle
Carmel Cashmere Silk-blend Sweatshirt Track Pants Set
BUY
$1460.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted