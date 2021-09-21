J. Crew

Camille Shrunken Sweater-blazer

$157.98 $141.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Meet our latest layering invention: this perfectly shrunken sweater-blazer. With a cute nipped-in fit, our most tailored sweater-blazer yet adds a touch of polish to any outfit, without sacrificing any of the comfy vibes. It's crafted in a lightweight cotton blend with a hint of stretch that you can wear all year long. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.