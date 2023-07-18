Camille Rose

Camille Rose Almond Jai Twisting Butter – 8oz

At Target

At a glance Phthalate Free Paraben Free Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Our twisting butter infuses each strand of hair with Almond oil extract—a rich source of magnesium and a powerful conditioning source. Handcrafted with Aloe Leaf Juice which promotes hair growth, retention and shine. Includes soiree of honey, which transforms into an emollient hair softener and smoother Hydrating Specifications Hair Type: Textured, All Hair Types Health Facts: Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Dye-Free, Aluminum-Free, Sulfate-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Vegan, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Formaldehyde-Free Product Form: Cream Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing Net weight: 8 Ounces Features: Lightweight TCIN: 14441511 UPC: 851557003088 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1221 Origin: Made in the USA Description Camille Rose Almond Jai Butter blends oils and butters together to help in the management of coarse, thick hair. While before your hair was unruly, the use of this hair butter will leave your hair feeling soft and smooth. The formula, great for all hair types, softens and moisturizes hair while nourishing the scalp and stimulating growth. Phthalate Free Formulated without phthalates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.