Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Stand
Camille Leopard-print Faux Fur Coat
£299.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MatchesFashion.com
Leopard-print faux fur Concealed button fastenings through front 100% modacrylic; lining: 100% polyester Dry clean
Need a few alternatives?
Marco de Vincenzo
Faux Fur Coat
$1729.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
H&M
Textured-weave Coat
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
Temperley London
Reversible Quilted Bonita Coat
$907.38
from
Temperley London
BUY
Wildflower
Faux-fur Coat
$89.99
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Stand
Stand
Snake Print Trench Coat
$333.42
from
Farfetch
BUY
Stand
Faustine Faux Fur Coat
$410.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stand
Camille Faux Shearling Coat
$355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted