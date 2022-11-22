Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Stand Studio
Camille Cocoon Coat
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Windproof Outer Single Breasted Fleece Coat
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Stand Studio
Camille Cocoon Coat
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Everlane
The Renew Long Puffer
BUY
£174.00
£249.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Renew Long Liner
BUY
£139.00
£199.00
Everlane
More from Stand Studio
Stand Studio
Patrice Coat
BUY
$725.00
Shopbop
Stand Studio
Camille Cocoon Faux Shearling Coat
BUY
$295.00
$493.00
The Outnet
Stand Studio
Quilted Small Liz Tote
BUY
$124.00
SSENSE
Stand Studio
Double-breasted Leather Blazer
BUY
$550.00
$1001.00
The Outnet
More from Outerwear
ASOS LUXE Curve
Suit Jacket In Black & White Swirl Print
BUY
$68.00
$85.00
ASOS
Uniqlo
Ultra Light Down Vest
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Windproof Outer Single Breasted Fleece Coat
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Windproof Outer Fleece Jacket
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted