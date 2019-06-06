Jennifer Behr

Camille Circlet

$1125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Behr

This incredible headpiece can be worn anywhere on the head. It's a gorgeous garden of floating flowers - once on the Swarovski flowers look like they are floating in the hair. Try it on the front of the head like a headband, or pin into the back or side for a different look You can use the ties to tie it on or pin directly into the hair. Made by hand in New York City. We ship worldwide! Orders ship within 3-5 business days. Free shipping in the USA. Please email shop@jenniferbehr.com or call 718-360-1875 to request expedited shipping. We are a small team and are happy to answer your questions 10am - 6pm, Monday - Friday :)