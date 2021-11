Saloni

Camille Bow-embellished Velvet Midi Dress

£695.00

Inspired by vintage styles, Saloni's glamorous 'Camille' dress has an alluring split neckline held together by three decorative bows, each densely embellished with faux pearls, iridescent beads and glistening crystals. The nostalgic silhouette is cut from lustrous red velvet spun with touches of silk for added softness and has romantic blouson sleeves. Wear yours to festive parties with metallic sandals.