United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Saturday/Sunday
Camilla Knit Joggers
$88.00$59.95
At Anthropologie
Style No. 58722505; Color Code: 006 Easygoing and chic, these so-soft joggers are a pair you'll want to wear on repeat. Cotton, polyester Drawstring waist Side slant and back patch pockets Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.5" rise 25.75" inseam 10.5" leg opening Petites: 12.25" rise 23.75" inseam 10.5" leg opening Plus: 13.5" rise 27" inseam 11" leg opening