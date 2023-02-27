Urban Outfitters

Camila Velvet Sofa

$1799.00 $1529.00

Product Sku: 50840321; Color Code: 037 The very picture of chic perfection, the Camila Velvet Sofa features a luxe look, courtesy of the curving silhouette and plush upholstery. Wraparound back features tucked seaming for a ruched look with cushioned seat and tapered wooden legs. This custom furniture piece will be made to order just for you. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Luxe sofa from UO Home - Wraparound back - Plush velvet upholstery - Custom made just for you - UO exclusive Content + Care - Polyester, foam, metal - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 90.55"l x 40.94"w x 32.28"h - Seat dimensions: 78.74"l x 24.41"w - Seat height: 18" - Leg height: 7.87", removable - Weight: 127.87 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 92.13"l x 41.73"w x 26.77"h - Shipping package weight: 138.89 lbs