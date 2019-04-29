Description
'90s-inspired minidress from PRISCAVera. Allover subtle jacquard floral print. Front and back square neckline. Thick straps. Invisible side zip closure. Darted bust. Fitted through waist. A-line skirt. Straight hem. Unlined. Mid-thigh length.
• Stretch Jacquard
• 60% polyester, 35% nylon, 5% lycra
• Dry clean
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
15" chest
11" shoulder to shoulder
13" waist
34" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips
Fit Notes
Slim fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates