Cameron Black & White Plaid Suit

$200.00
At Sui Studio
Expert tailoring brings a flattering waistline to this double-breasted suit. Crafted from pure Irish wool in this season’s favorited plaid. Paired with our moderately high waisted tailored Lane trousers.
