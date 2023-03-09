New Look

Cameo Rose Bright Blue Patchwork Paint Stud Denim Jacket

£89.99

Buy Now Review It

At New Look

Product Details & Care Guide Cameo Rose. Your route to cool, this blue denim jacket isn't for the faint hearted. Combining colourful paint strokes with tough stud and sparkly dequin detail, it's guaranteed to take any outfit up a notch. - Patchwork paint print - Stud and seqin embellishment - Collared neckline - Long cuffed sleeves - Double-pocket front - Light-wash denim - Relaxed fit - Model is 5'8"/173cm and wears size S Product Code: 863214546 Care Guide: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester. Machine washable.