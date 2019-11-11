CamelBak

Camelbak Eddy+ Bpa Free Water Bottle [20 Oz]

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

For those who navigate roads less traveled or battle the urban jungle, maintaining proper hydration is vital for health, comfort, and getting the most out of your day. We’ve designed a water bottle that is designed with advanced technology to be exceptionally durable and produce more water per sip. The CamelBak Eddy+ with Straw is a water bottle that is spill- and leak-proof, easy to carry, and simple to clean. The recently improved bite valve allows you to consume 25% more water per sip so you can stay hydrated throughout the day. This water bottle is engineered for simplicity and compatible with additional CamelBak products. The Eddy+ water bottles are made from safe materials. The cap and bottle are made from BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free materials. We use spectrographic testing on all plastics used in our water bottles to verify that BPA is not detected at one part per million or greater. The universal cap is leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open. The bottle includes an easy-carry two-finger loop handle and is compatible with Hot Cap and Chute Mag vessels. The cap can be used with other CamelBak vessels or bottles. Our Got Your Bak Lifetime Guarantee covers all reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product. The CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle is sold in 20-, 25-, and 32-ounce bottles and with different color, measurement, and weight options.