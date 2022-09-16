CamelBak

Eddy 1l Bottle

$34.99 $27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Flip, Bite, Sip: Drink through straw Leak-Proof: Leak-proof when closed, spill-proof when open Lightweight and Durable Colour Match Thumb Tab Easy to Carry: Comfortable carry handle Odour and Stain Resistant Easy to Clean: Cap and vessel dishwasher safe Flip, bite, and sip your way to sustainable daily hydration. The Eddy plus everyday water bottle is now made with Tritan Renew, a highly durable and lightweight plastic made with 50 percent recycled material. Leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open, the universal Eddy plus straw cap and bite-valve interface delivers a high flow and is compatible with Chute Mag and Carry Cap vessels. Tritan Renew is made using Polyester Renewal Technology, a recycling process that’s more efficient than standard mechanical recycling, producing new material with less demand on finite resources. Odour and stain resistant, dishwasher safe, and free of BPA, BPS, and BPF.