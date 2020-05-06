St. John Collection

Camel Pique Animal Print Care Mask

$50.00

Camel and black animal print 3D mask. Embrace a striking animal print in a soft and flexible knit pique. When you buy a Care Mask, we will donate three non surgical antimicrobial masks to those in need. We can all work together to protect each other. Closure: Elastic band Materials: 12% Poly, 88% Rayon Care: Hand wash warm. Lay flat to dry Disclaimers: This facemask is not intended for use by a health care professional or for a medical purpose. Nor is it recommended for use in a health care facility or environment. This product is not intended to prevent disease transmission and has not been reviewed, cleared, or approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration or any other governmental agency. This product does not contain any drugs, biologics, or anti-microbial/anti-viral agents. Please note that all Care Masks are FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges. We are currently experiencing a high volume of orders and shipping may be delayed. All orders will be processed in the order they were received. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our customer support team. We appreciate your patience during this time.