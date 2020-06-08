KLEY

Camel Leather Strappy Toe Loop Sandals

£25.00 £15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

Product description Item No. 0670106249 Sleek and timeless, these sandals from our exclusive brand KLEY are made from premium leather for a luxurious feel. Designed with a toe loop detail and multiple straps, they slip on easily for style in seconds. Style them with a linen dress for days in the sun. Toe loop Slip on Upper: leather Lining: man made materials Sole: man made materials Enjoy an EXTRA 10% OFF* when you apply for a Debenhams Credit Card Apply now > *T&Cs apply. Credit only available to 18+. Subject to status. Provided by NewDay Ltd. UK only.