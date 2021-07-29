World Market

Camel Leanna Tufted Loveseat

$499.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Crafted of local hardwood frame, rubberwood legs with walnut finish and easy-clean polyester performance upholstery Simple assembly; legs only Spot clean only World Market exclusive Overall: 60.4"W x 31.9"D x 31.9"H, 74.5 lbs. Seat: 49.4"W x 22"D Leg height: 6.7"H Floor to top of seat: 18.5"H Top of seat to top of back: 16.1"H Assembly Instructions For a look of elegance with the durability needed for modern families, we designed our Leanna loveseat with impressive channel tufting along the back and sides. The straight lines and gold-tipped tapered legs make it look perpetually flawless. The incredibly soft velvet-like fabric encourages curling up and unwinding, but it's heavy duty enough to withstand everything from lipstick to mustard stains with the help of a little soap and water.