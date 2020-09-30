Cost Plus World Market

Camel Leanna Tufted Loveseat

$399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

For a look of elegance with the durability needed for modern families, we designed our Leanna loveseat with impressive channel tufting along the back and sides. The straight lines and gold-tipped tapered legs make it look perpetually flawless. The incredibly soft velvet-like fabric encourages curling up and unwinding, but it's heavy duty enough to withstand everything from lipstick to mustard stains with the help of a little soap and water.