United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Cost Plus World Market
Camel Leanna Tufted Loveseat
$399.99
At Cost Plus World Market
For a look of elegance with the durability needed for modern families, we designed our Leanna loveseat with impressive channel tufting along the back and sides. The straight lines and gold-tipped tapered legs make it look perpetually flawless. The incredibly soft velvet-like fabric encourages curling up and unwinding, but it's heavy duty enough to withstand everything from lipstick to mustard stains with the help of a little soap and water.