Hestia

Camel Boucle Knot Cushion

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hestia

Get your hands on the Boucle Knot Cushion everyone is talking about. Each camel boucle knot is handmade to order and adds the perfect layer of texture to your room. Style on your sofa, chair or bed. Each boucle knot is made to order. Please allow two weeks for delivery.