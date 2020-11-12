United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Topshop
Camel Balloon Sleeve Cropped Knitted Cardigan
$50.00$39.99
At Topshop
Our super soft balloon sleeve cropped knitted cardigan is such a great choice of knitwear this season. Designed in classic camel, this cardi goes over camisole tops, cute tees and smart blouses and so much more. 63% Polyester, 21% Acrylic,10% Nylon, 3% Elastane, 3% Wool. Machine wash.
Need a few alternatives?
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
More from Sweaters
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers