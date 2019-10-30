Sherpani

Camden Backpack

$99.95 $71.11

Buy Now Review It

The Camden can be worn as a crossbody, a tote, or a backpack. This bag has two exterior zippered pockets for organization that is secure. The camden's interior offers a padded laptop sleeve fitting up to a 15" Laptop, and two additional pockets for smaller necessities. A grey interior lining makes retrieving your items easy, and efficient. Made with recycled materials, the Camden is lightweight, RFID protected, and versatile; making it ideal for the world traveler, business professional, or on the go woman.