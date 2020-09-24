United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Daniel Rainn Anthropologie
Cambridge Knit Blazer
$118.00$48.97
At Anthropologie
This blazer features a a double-breasted front and a cozy knit finish for a look of timeless polish. **About Daniel Rainn** Drawing inspiration from a laidback Californian lifestyle, Daniel Rainn offers flattering, high-quality silhouettes including blouses, tunics, dresses, and more. With an emphasis on specialty fits, Rainn's modern, sophisticated, and utterly wearable designs are beloved by women of all stylistic sensibilities.