Cambridge Silversmiths

Cambridge Fairhaven Mirror 20-piece Flatware Set

$17.11

Buy Now Review It

The woven texture and polished border of the Fairhaven Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set from Cambridge add a cozy, warm aesthetic to your table for any occasion. Stainless steel is dishwasher safe and never needs polishing. The set includes service for four. Service for 4 Made of 18/0 stainless steel Dishwasher safe