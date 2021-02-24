Mario Bellini

Camaleonda Sofa

$5889.00 $4530.00

Description Designer Warranty The sectional elements of Camaleonda sofa can be used freely and apart from one another. The backs and armrests are provided with rings and carabiners, which allows the user to create a perfect 'seating landscape'. The sofa is very comfortable and the fact this wonderful piece is modular, provides endless flexible solutions for any project or living room. Material & Feature: Structure: Frame made from naturally rot resistant Merbau wood; No chemical treatment Constructed of shaped polyurethane foam with 3 distinct dense layers Solid wood legs with black stain Fabric, Aniline/Vintage Leather Leather upholstery (C.O.M available) All materials are Flame resistant & non-toxic (Baby Friendly) Dimensions : Width: 101.6" x Depth: 75.6" x Height: 26.4" Seat Height: 15.7" * All measurements are approximations.