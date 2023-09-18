Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Line & Dot
Calypso Strapless Top
$142.35
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
More from Line & Dot
Line & Dot
Pixie Eyelet Skirt
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
Line & Dot
Mara Fringe Scarf Top
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
Line & Dot
Jasper Fringe Cable Knit Sweater
BUY
$112.00
Shopbop
Line & Dot
Camilla Sweater Dress
BUY
$115.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted