Marc Fisher

Calyda Sandal

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At DSW

Product Description Marc Fisher Calyda Sandal Show off gladiator vibes with the Calyda sandal from Marc Fisher. This pair features an eye-catching ghillie lace-up that extends to a wrapped ankle tie for added style. Item # 526312 UPC # 196300156612 FEATURES Synthetic upper Ghillie lace-up closure Square open toe Synthetic lining Padded footbed Synthetic sole Imported