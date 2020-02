Topshop

Mock Neck Sweater

$75.00 $28.48

A slouchy pullover is knit with a comfy high neck and perfectly roomy fit. Runs large; order one size down. Topshop US sizes shown. Regular & Petite (P): XXS=0, XS=2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12, XL=14. 23 1/2" front length; 25 1/2" back length (size Medium). Mock neck. Long sleeves. 100% acrylic. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported