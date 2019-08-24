Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Calpak
Calpak Vanity Case
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Calpak
Featured in 1 story
8 Cute Makeup Bags That Make Traveling Suck Less
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Waterpik
Waterpik Ada Accepted Wp-662 Aquarius Water Flosser
$79.98
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Firstline Evolve
Silky Wrap Scarf Set
$7.59
from
Target
BUY
Anjou
Anjou 1 Inch Curling Iron With Tourmaline Ceramic Coating
$45.99
$21.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Elemis
Body Detox Skin Brush
$45.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Calpak
Calpak
5-piece Packing Cube Set
$48.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Calpak
Terrazzo Carry-on Marbled Hardshell Suitcase
$145.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Calpak
5-piece Packing Cube Set
$48.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Calpak
Glenroe Travel Backpack
$52.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted