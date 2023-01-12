Uncommon Goods

Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

$50.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Measurements Box: 8" L x 6" W x 3" H Ingredients Set of 5 baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, oil, colorant from seeds, roots and minerals, essential oils, seeds and petals for decoration Set of 12 baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, oil, colorant from seeds, roots and minerals, essential oils, seeds and petals for decoration Care Store in dry place. Notes Included Scents in the 12 Set: 3 Eucalyptus, 3 Mint, 3 Lavender, 3 Lemongrass Included Scents in the 5 Set: 2 Lavender, 1 Eucalyptus, 1 Mint, 1 Lemongrass Due to small, handmade batching, scents may vary between grapefruit and lemongrass. To Use As Body Scrub: Hold the shower steamer in your hand and allow some water to be absorbed. The steamer will gently fizz and is ready to be used as a body or foot scrub. The salt, seeds, and essential oils will exfoliate and moisturize your skin To Use As Shower Steamer: Place one shower steamer as close to your head as possible when showering. Allow some of the water to hit the steamer. The steamer will begin to dissolve and release a scent. To make your shower steamer last longer, remove from water once done using as a body scrub or aromatherapy. Vegan. Cruelty Free. Item ID 49980 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!