Heelr

Calming & Relaxation Chews

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Heelr

Stay cool with thunder & fireworks! Our Hemp chews may help to keep your dogs and cats calm. Made with hemp oil and natural ingredients, our chews help your pets' emotional balance. Details - Natural ingredients - 2.5 mg Hemp per chew - 30 chews per bag Shipping not yet available for Idaho, Iowa and South Dakota