European Spa Source

Calming Lavender And Eucalyptus Showerspa Mist™

$39.96

Buy Now Review It

At European Spa Source

Designed to calm the mind, relax the body, and promote deeper sleep, our lavender and eucalyptus shower spray is the perfect addition to your nighttime routine. We created this soothing blend using the finest French Lavender, carefully blending it to offer a soft and relaxing aroma. European Spa Source's Calming Lavender and Eucalyptus ShowerSpa Mist™ is made from the purest and most consistent oils available and has undergone a strict quality control process to ensure a high quality and consistent product