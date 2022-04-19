Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
r.e.m. beauty
Calming Face Mist
£24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At r.e.m. beauty
Calming Face Mist
Need a few alternatives?
Augustinus Bader
The Essence (100ml)
BUY
£68.00
Augustinus Bader
Paula's Choice
Skin Recovery Enriched Calming Toner
BUY
$22.00
Paula's Choice
Heritage Store
Rosewater Facial Toner
BUY
$12.99
Ulta
Mario Badescu
Anti Aging Glycolic Acid Toner
BUY
$18.00
Mario Badescu
More from r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm
BUY
£22.00
r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Lengthening Mascara
BUY
£15.00
r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Highlighter Topper
BUY
£22.00
r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Plumping Lip Gloss
BUY
£17.00
r.e.m. beauty
More from Skin Care
r.e.m. beauty
Cooling Blurring Undereye Balm
BUY
£22.00
r.e.m. beauty
r.e.m. beauty
Calming Face Mist
BUY
£24.00
r.e.m. beauty
Augustinus Bader
The Lip Balm
BUY
£31.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream (50ml)
BUY
£215.00
Augustinus Bader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted