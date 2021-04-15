Thulisa Naturals

Calm Lavender-geranium Shower Steamers

Whether you need to relax at the end of a long day or may be a boost first thing in the morning. Our handcrafted essential oil shower steamers can transform your daily shower routine into a aromatherapy spa experience. Box contains 4 shower steamers 4oz For shower use only Calming and perfect for night time shower and helps relax body and mind Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Witch Hazel, Lavender buds, Corn Starch, Lavender and Geranium essential oils Made in USA Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11806150