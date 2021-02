Healist

Calm Infused Patches

$40.00

At Standard Dose

Support your body’s ability to manage stress and anxiety with this CBD-infused patch. Crafted with ashwagandha extract, rhodiola extract, and l-theanine, this patch optimizes energy levels, helps the body manage feelings of stress, and boosts GABA, serotonin, and dopamine for up to 24 hours. All-natural, vegan, cruelty free, and non-GMO. 4 patches / 10mg CBD per patch