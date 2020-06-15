Plant Apothecary

Calm Down Organic Body Wash

9.5oz / 281ml Aromatherapy helps you take it down a notch. Our CALM DOWN Organic Body Wash is enriched with organic essential oils of ginger and lavender, which are known to help calm and quiet an overstressed and wound-up mind. Lather up with a little whenever you need to wind down. This all-natural, honeylike gel is made of only eight simple ingredients and is completely free of parabens, SLS, petroleum, silicones and harsh, mysterious chemicals. And its gentle formula is kind to even sensitive skin. Ingredients: Potassium Cocoate (Coconut Oil Soap),* Potassium Olivate (Olive Oil Soap),* Potassium Jojobate (Jojoba Oil Soap),* Glycerine (vegetable), Cyamopsis Tetragonoloba (Guar) Gum,* Aloe Barbadensis Leaf,* Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Oil*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil.* *Made with Certified Organic ingredients Please note: Our products are made entirely from natural ingredients, including oils that naturally become cloudy at cooler temperatures. So some settling and/or cloudiness at cold temperatures may occur. This is totally normal, and not in any way a sign of spoilage. Feel free to shake before use, and if your body wash has become cloudy, simply place it in a bowl of hot water for a few minutes and it should clear right up! Instructions: Lather up in the shower, or use as a gently sudsing soak. Enjoy!