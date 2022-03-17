FEWE

Calm Balm

£18.00

A soothing eucalyptus, lavender and CBD balm that melts into your body and reduces muscle tension. Can be applied anywhere that you're feeling a little tense, from lower abdomen to temples. CBD: As an anti-inflammatory, CBD can relieve soreness and muscle aches. Lavender: Lavender can help release tension, soothe racing thoughts and help you unwind. Eucalyptus: Helps to ease pain and helps you to relax. Directions for use: Apply liberally to any part of your body that needs some TLC, or where you feel muscular tension.