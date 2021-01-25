Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Mr. Pumice
Callus Remover Pumi Bar (4-pack)
$5.76
$4.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Dr. Dennis Gross
Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro
$435.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Tools
GHD
Platinum+ Hair Straightener
£189.00
from
GHD
BUY
Vanity Planet
Raedia Facial Cleansing Brush
$129.99
$29.60
from
Vanity Planet
BUY
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
£167.00
£125.25
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Yves Durif
Vented Hairbrush
$60.00
$48.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted