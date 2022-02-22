FP Collection

At Free People

Style No. 60816725; Color Code: 001 Slip into these so classic clogs featured in an Italian-crafted, closed-toe leather design on a platform wooden heel accented with studded details. Backless mule style Cushioned footbed Rounded toe Fit Note: This style runs true to size. If in-between sizes, we suggest sizing up. What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.