Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Paloma Wool
Callisto Wedge Boot – Chartreuse
$285.00
$227.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Leather wedge ankle boots with inner zip fastening. Wooden leather covered 7 cm heel. Details and Fit
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
H&M
Boots
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Platform Chelsea Boots
£184.03
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Windsor Smith
Stomp Amphibious Black Boot Made Of Leather
£180.67
£137.31
from
Spar Too
BUY
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
£830.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Paloma Wool
Paloma Wool
Yin Yang Knitted Sweater
$135.00
from
Liberty London
BUY
Paloma Wool
Yin Yang
€118.00
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
Paloma Wool
Flor Top
£53.41
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
Paloma Wool
Lagone Coat
£231.75
from
Paloma Wool
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
H&M
Boots
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Platform Chelsea Boots
£184.03
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Windsor Smith
Stomp Amphibious Black Boot Made Of Leather
£180.67
£137.31
from
Spar Too
BUY
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
£830.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted