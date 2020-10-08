Naturalizer

Callie Mid Shaft Lug Sole Boots

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Laced up. This key piece does it all: keeps you secure with its sky-high lace up system, a full-length zipper for easy entrance and an elevated heel to make this the ultimate bold bootie. Leather or suede upper with an almond toe. Contrast red stitching. Extra hook at top of boot for even more security. Side zip closure. Contour technology. Non-slip lug outsole. 3 1/2"" heel. 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink.