In 100% ramie, the Dôen Calla Dress is a vision of embroidery and ruffles. The empire waist is highlighted with gathers at the bust for shape, with a wide neck trimmed with at the collar and shoulders with a wavy ruffle. The body is cut roomy to move with you while the ramie construction holds its shape. Ruffles cascade down the hem, getting infinitesimally longer as they go, like waves clinging as you emerge from the sea. We’re wearing this dress from evening events to the seaside under cloudless skies.