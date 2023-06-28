Opalhouse

Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

$475.00 $37.50

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Seats up to: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 52.75 Inches (H) x 38.5 Inches (W) x 36.25 Inches (D) Seat Dimensions: 35.5 Inches [W], 29.5 Inches [D], & 9.88 Inches [floor to seat top] Weight: 49.5 Pounds Holds up to: 250 Pounds Material: Steel (Frame) Finish: E-Coating Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Provided Protective Qualities: Rust-Resistant, Weather-Resistant Frame Color: Brown Care & Cleaning: Wash With Soap and Water Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 79774817 UPC: 848681077375 Item Number (DPCI): 009-00-2798 Origin: Imported Description Enjoy a patio perch fit for a queen when you add the Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair from Opalhouse™ to your outdoor oasis. This outdoor canopy chair features a square shape with a steel frame, finished with a bamboo-like woodgrain texture for a look you'll love. A built-in canopy offers a little shade from the sun, and it features tufted trim details for added texture while coordinated with the luxe comfy cushions that form the back, bottom and armrests of the canopy chair. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. Rust Resistant Designed to resist rust. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.