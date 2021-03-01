ModCloth

Call It A Classic Camp Collar Shirt

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

Item No. 174650 Rock out in graphic 1960s pop art-inspired style this spring in our new camp collar shirt. Made from a soft and drapey woven challis fabric in a navy blue hue, this button-up blouse boasts an exclusive, pop-y red and white-hued shrimp print that was hand-drawn by our in-house design team. With subtle shirring at the short sleeves, a signature camp collar, boxy cut, and an easy fit, this ModCloth namesake label top is an ideal vintage-inspired separate to add to your wardrobe as it is timeless, versatile, and most of all - fun! 53% Viscose, 47% Rayon. Machine wash. Fabric does not provide stretch. Front button closure. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Length S 24.5 1X 27